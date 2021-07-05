Home politics PF VIDEO: Those preaching tribalism are evil people – Colonel Panji Kaunda politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Those preaching tribalism are evil people – Colonel Panji Kaunda July 5, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS Have you heard chishimba kambwili? Reply Have you heard kambwili and Sunday chanda together with Bowman lusambo? You don’t deserve to be in this beautiful country. We don’t want your tribalism. And to whoever gave kambwili that chopper to go on an assignment to preach tribalism, shame on you, you are very evil. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
