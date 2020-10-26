Home politics VIDEO: Tonga brothers celebrating Independence in the U.S.A politicsVideos VIDEO: Tonga brothers celebrating Independence in the U.S.A October 26, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS KK movie finally coming zamobserver - October 26, 2020 0 Burton Ng’oma: the unsung independence struggle hero zamobserver - October 26, 2020 0 Kambwili to enjoy brief freedom as he appears for contempt, bail hearing zamobserver - October 26, 2020 0 50 Cent Denounces Donald Trump: ‘I Never Liked Him’ zamobserver - October 26, 2020 0 It’s No Longer A Secret: S3x Has Become Zambias Source Of Empowerment, Job To... zamobserver - October 26, 2020 0 Pray For Govt, Political Tension Will Rise Ahead Of 2021 Elections – Davies Mwila zamobserver - October 26, 2020 1 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.