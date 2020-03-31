BY MISTAKE, MINISTER CHILUFYA REVEALS THAT SOME PERMANENT SECRETARIES AND GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS HAVE CORONAVIRUS

We have always told you that government especially minister of health Chitalu Chilufya is lying on the true situation of the Coronavirus in Zambia. Remember we asked why he was sweating as if he had something to hide ?

The truth is out. Today he inadvertently revealed that there are permanent secretaries and other government officials who are quarantined because they have coronovirus

This morning Vice President Inonge Wina was having a meeting with the council of ministers*

*it was a virtual meeting in view of the Covid19*

*At the meeting the minister of health was giving a comprehensive overview and update regards the Covid19 to the veep and the council*

*The media were invited to be part of the meeting so they were in the same room as the veep so ZNBC and other media houses were streaming the meeting live on Facebook*

*unknown to the minister of health was the fact that the media was in the same room as the veep so he went into giving uncensored details to the veep ad the council*

*upon noticing the details the minister of health was giving, one of the people who was with the veep informed the minister of health that the media was in attendance and getting all the minister of health was saying*

*completely off guard, minister asked which media houses were in attendance. The minister was interjected just when he was stating that some Permanent Secretaries and higher ranking govt officials have been quarantined so the veep requested the minister not to disclose the names until the moment the meeting was dealing with finer details*

*the minister continued speaking and updating until he got to his proposed measures that govt must take in order to curtail the further spread. He read 1 proposed measure and requested the veep that the measures are better read away from the media*

That’s how the Facebook live feed was cut – ZWD