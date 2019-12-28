In an apparent show of dislike for President Yoweri Museveni, thousands of music fans hurled water bottles and other missiles at two of the president’s advisors who were musicians on the bill.

All Catherine Kusasira and Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakagubi had to do was show up to trigger the teeming crowd.

Mbu.ug reports that in the case of Nakagubi, fans insisted they did not want her on stage. Eventually, she was chased away from the venue, Nabugabo Sand Beach in Masaka.

Kusasira did get on stage but as soon as she did, the musician was greeted with water bottles.

Initially, she tried to forge through the resistance but as persisted, the bottles kept flying in. And there were boos too.

Meanwhile in Uganda, artist turned Presidential advisor, Catherine Kusasira, was today pelted with bottles when she took to the stage: pic.twitter.com/lK5Ddp6Qv2 — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) December 26, 2019

Reports say while some of the bottles did contain water, others were filled with urine. It took some 15 minutes for calm to be restored.

This is not the first time the two or any other musicians who support the government of Museveni have been met with fan hostility. In 2018, musician Bebe Cool was booed and chased off the stage at a show.

Uganda has a recent vibrant history of entertainers dabbling in politics. So far, the most successful of them is Bobi Wine.

Real name Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Wine is now a legislator who has been critical of President Museveni’s government for sometime now.

When he got into politics, Wine’s aim was to stand up against the excesses of the government and ensure the people’s interests are represented.