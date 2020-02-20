The EEP leader, Chilufya Tayali, has accused the opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of being behind the terror gassing attacks in the country to cause the nation to rise up against the Edgar Lungu led PF government.

He highlights the fact that Mr. Hichilema is short of condemning the attacks but seems to see them as justification for the people of Zambia to vote for him. He says instead of the UPND looking at the attacks as a national problem, they are seeing them as a Patriotic Front issue which can only be solved by the UPND if it forms government.

The other compelling reason is Mr. Hichilema’s desperation for power which has exposed him as a man who can do anything to become Head of State. He has failed to provide leadership in the midst of these attacks by encouraging the nation to take to the streets. Even when the Constitutional Court in Malawi nullified the election of the incumbent, Mr. Hichilema commended the people of Malawi for their rising up in numbers, going onto the streets something, he said, Zambians fail to do.

The third reason is the UPND MPs’ quick decision during yesterday’s Parliament session to demand that the international community be brought on board. Tayali is wondering why a terror attack must lead to the international community negotiating a government of national unity or indeed power sharing. -Zambia Reports