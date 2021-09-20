Home politics PF VIDEO: UPND confiscate trucks which were given as PF Youth Empowerment politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: UPND confiscate trucks which were given as PF Youth Empowerment September 20, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp UPND confiscate trucks which were given as PF Youth Empowerment UPND Cadres seize trucks brought under the PF Youth Empowerment Initiative under the Ministry of Youth and Sport. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.