Home politics PF VIDEO: UPND Momoth Rally In Lukashya Kasama politicsPFPhotosUPNDVideos VIDEO: UPND Momoth Rally In Lukashya Kasama September 13, 2020 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS VIDEO: Counterfeit NRC’S seized from PF cadres who were printing them with impunity zamobserver - September 13, 2020 0 VIDEO: All African Presidents are very stupid, says African man in Europe zamobserver - September 13, 2020 0 Only a few PF thieves are eating – HH zamobserver - September 13, 2020 0 LUNGU DREAMING…they have only delivered into their own pockets – Bob Sichinga zamobserver - September 13, 2020 0 It’s unfounded to assert mobile NRC registration exercise being implemented selectively – AG zamobserver - September 13, 2020 0 Zitukule urges Lungu to call for national economic indaba zamobserver - September 13, 2020 0 Load more 2 COMMENTS What a crowed? Forwardfye abana ba Zambia. Reply Bally is the only hope now Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
What a crowed? Forwardfye abana ba Zambia.
Bally is the only hope now