– UPND Members of Parliament came to get supernatural powers, i did not give them because i hated Hichilema.

– Naturally i hated Hichilema not because he did something to me, but every person has a sense of feeling weather to love or to hate.

– Hichilema can never buy me, when he wants money he goes with an ATM card to withdraw, with me, i just go without the card and i get any money i want.

– Yes i have contributed to the Zambian Suffering, i agree but i Regret helping them.

– PF Ministers are phoning my mother to talk to me, i won’t solve this issue Privately, i have already given them 20 days to return my things.