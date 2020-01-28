A Zambian born Prophet Ian Genesis has accused the United Party for National Development party of paying a Nigerian born Prophet Andrew Annointed CFM populary known as Seer 1 to decampaign the PF through witchcraft allegations.

Prophet Ian Genesis says the UPND and Seer 1 have agreed to work together to ensure that President Edgar Lungu and his Government is thrown out of power in 2021.

He says that as he remains an ordained man of God in Zambia, there is no way Seer 1 will kill Zambian Ministers because what worked in 2016 will not work now.

Prophet Ian Genesis says the UPND have collected black charms from Seer 1 for them to win Elections in 2021 adding that they will be dissapointed.

He says Witchcraft practices by the Opposition United Party for National Development and Seer 1 is alarming and will be dealt with.

“I want to ansure all those Ministers, Mayors and Members of Parliament who got charms from Seer 1 to return it and come for prayers and deliverance. No one will die as long as i remain a true man of God. Nothing is going to happen after 20 days! Seer 1 is just a Witchdoctor” he claimed.

“I want to warn the UPND to stop using Seer 1 to push their agenda to state house. UPND paid Seer 1 to accuse the PF administration of being a Government with black Charms. This is in an effort to dent the image of the Party and President. But i tell you, what you did in 2016, will not work in 2021 because a true man of God is now here. All those charms you have given UPND will not work this time around. My name is Prophet Ian Genesis” he declared.