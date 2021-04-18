PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS DELIVERED MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT – UPND SOLWEZI WEST MP

OPPOSITION UPND Solwezi West Member of Parliament, Hon. Teddy Kasonso has vowed to campaign for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in his Constituency and in North-Western Province ahead of the 12 August General Elections.

Honourable Kasonso says the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Government has delivered massive development in North Western Province. Source: North West TV