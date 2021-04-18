PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS DELIVERED MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT – UPND SOLWEZI WEST MP
OPPOSITION UPND Solwezi West Member of Parliament, Hon. Teddy Kasonso has vowed to campaign for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in his Constituency and in North-Western Province ahead of the 12 August General Elections.
Honourable Kasonso says the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Government has delivered massive development in North Western Province. Source: North West TV
Politics of the belly today you here tomorrow there after that back when we will really have a change in governance with this kind of political prostitution shame!!! Stick to your principals, old folks should start to retire on moral grounds let the youth pick up you have embarrassed as across borders enough is enough.
I wonder how much of Zambia’s tax payer money is being used to ‘convert’ these UPND sellouts?
But UPND what are you doing here? Where do you find these people with zero principles and are clearly only in politics to eat?
Tetemashimba is getting that seat kwamana badala.
The electorates will retire all the idiots who think more of their rotten bellies than the people they claim to represent. Unless Zambians are foolish and stupid, they will vote for fake and useless empowerment and not real development.
Mr. Kasonso, Is that how you repay the party that gave you the trust to represent your people in parliament, really?
Remember even UPND when given the mandate will do even a much better job than pf who have misused the Zambian taxpayer’s money and stole part of the money from loans and no wonder govt is broke.
Mr.Kasonso, if you want to see one-sided development go to Luapula, Northern, and Muchinga province to see the number of hospitals built instead of talking about health posts.