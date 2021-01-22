UPND to hold elective national convention via Zoom on February 14

OPPOSITION has announced that it will next month hold its elective national conference virtually via Zoom.

The party’s chairman for elections and Mazabuka Central member of parliarment Garry Nkombo made announcement in Lusaka yesterday.

Nkombo said elections countrywide had been successful and all 156 constituencies, 116 districts as well as the 10 provinces had been done.

He stated that all positions of the national management committee including the presidency would open for contestation.

Nkombo indicated that the soon-to-be-communicated regulations will have details of who qualifies.

“It is not a blank cheque, it is a matter that is limited to bonafide members of UPND. The 14th of February is the day that the convention will hold,” Nkombo said.

He explained that the convention will be broken into 11 segments which would the dissolution of existing national management structures as well as the election of new office bearers.

He told all party members the guidelines for the processes leading to the convention and qualifications of who should participate will be rolled out through the provincial administration.

“We are now formally inviting all those who wish to participate as candidates in the general assembly to contact the secretary of my committee in order to purchase an application form,” he said.

Nkombo said as a result of the second wave of COVID-19, The entire national and electrol college is 1600 people.

“These include six members of every constituency, eight members of every district, and all 34 members of the provinces, all members of the national management committee existing, all members of parliament, 10 members of the diaspora chapter of the UPND and 30 students from higher learning institutions,” Nkombo said.

By Evelyn Namwinga

©Kalemba