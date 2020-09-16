PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has taken a swipe and charged that United Party for National Development (UPND) will never rule Zambia because power is given by the people.

President Lungu said this when he drumming up support for the ruling PF candidate, former Law Association of Zambia(LAZ) President, George Chisanga.

He said PF will win both the Lukashya Constituency by- election and the 2021 general elections.

The Head of State has since urged people of Lukashya constituency in Kasama to vote for PF candidate.

Speaking when he addressed a rally at Nkole Mfumu in Kasama, Mr Lungu advised Mr Chisanga not to forget the people once voted as Member of Parliament.

“Don’t forget the people when voted for, make sure you are in touch with the grassroots such as the chiefs, church leaders and other leaders, these are the people who will tell you and give feedback on the challenges faced and the needs of the people,” President Lungu said.

And Mr Chisanga promised to deliver on all his pledged campaign promises.

Mr Chisanga, also urged people to vote for him as he will not abandon them.

“I am begging you mwebena Nkole to give me your votes. I am on my knees that on Thursday, you vote for me, George Chisanga umwana wakwa Nkole Mfumu,” he said.

Meanwhile, former United Party for National Development (UPND) vice-president, who is now serving as PF mobilization vice chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly known as GBM disputed reports that he taught Hakainde Hichilema how to insult.

Mr Mwamba said he does not insult from anywhere but in Lusaka.

He urged people of Lukashya not to respect leaders who insult.

And member of the MMD, Raphael Nakachinda urged voters not to entertain Mr Hichilema, whom he referred to as an enemy of peace, who should not be given any chance.

“I want to thank the chiefs here for not entertaining HH, I am urging all the chiefs in Southern Province to speak out and condemn HH for the insults. We from Southern Province are not bad people,” he said.