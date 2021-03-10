By Elias Sakala cic Private Reporter.

LUSAKA ~Lusaka.

UPND’S TOM SIALWIINDI ABDUCTION CASE GOES TO COURT.

…as Mweetwa challenges Police to disclose whereabouts of Silwiindi.

Lusaka~9th March, 2021.

UPND Choma Central MP, Cornelius Mweetwa says the abduction case in which party member, Tom Sialwiindi was abducted on the 28th of last month in Choma has been taken to court.

And Mweetwa, who’s the newly appointed UPND Spokesperson, challenged the police to disclose the whereabouts of Mr Sialwiindi.

Addressing the Press at the UPND secretariat this morning, Mr Mweetwa stated that UPND lawyers decided to take up the matter to court after efforts to secure his (Silwiindi’s) release failed.

“…what happened on Sunday, February 28th, 2021 in Choma, in an abduction style which Police, later own took responsibility for and admitted that they are the ones who had picked that particular individual (Silwiindi). We then made several attempts to have the police at least publicly or otherwise tell the family and the nation the whereabouts of that particular individual. I would like to report that 10 days now, from that date, the Police have not disclosed the secret location where they are holding this particular individual,” he said.

He said the Police’s decision to remain tight-lipped and mute over the ‘secret’ location of Silwiindi and his subsequent detention in an undisclosed place was illegal.

He said the move by the police were hampering efforts by the family to provide him (Silwiindi) with food and other necessities.

“The Police have remained tight-lipped and mute for 10 days to date over the whereabouts of an individual in the presence of the family and leave that family in the dark. As we speak, his family don’t know where he is, his lawyers do not know where he is and he remains uncharged and being detained at the pleasure of the state, which is clearly illegal. And, I want to report that, because of this, his lawyers have decided to take the matter to court,” he said.

