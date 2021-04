PF should reconvene and hold elective general conference…or else! – UPND

UPND SPOKESPERSON Cornelius Mweetwa has given the PF 48 hours to reconvene it’s general conference and hold elections failure to which the opposition party will drag it to the Constitutional Court.

Over the weekend, the PF held it’s general conference where President Edgar Lungu went unopposed and in turn appointed 53 officials as members of the Central Committee.

