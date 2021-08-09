VOTE FOR SELFLESS LEADERS ADVICES BISHOP IMAKANDO.

Bread of Life overseer Bishop Joe Imakando has asked Zambians to carefully scrutinise leaders seeking public office.

Speaking during a Sunday church service in Lusaka, Bishop Imakando implored Zambians through his congregants to elect a leader (s) who inspires hope and confidence for the country.

The Bishop urged Zambians to vote for a leader (s) who talk about job creation which will ultimately put food on people’s tables.

He warns against voting for a leader (s) who put fear and uncertainty among Zambians.

In his last church service, Bishop Imakando said 2021, is a year of change but could not categorically state what change he meant.

The man of God has however come under severe attack from PF followers following his message.

-Munati Television