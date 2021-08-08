Home politics PF VIDEO: VOTE HH IF YOU ARE SUFFERING – TAYALI Gender Based ViolencepoliticsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: VOTE HH IF YOU ARE SUFFERING – TAYALI August 8, 2021 4 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 4 COMMENTS Oops, camps have shifted! What happened? Reply Point of correction Tsyali, as there is a big difference between ruling and governing a nation. Yes ECL has been ruling the nation but HH shall Govern Zambia. Reply This what poverty can do. Reply Only BIG PF cadres are not suffering because of they can assess corruption money. The rest of us are suffering economically. My PF uncle is on dialysis, UTH does not have essential drugs, he now understands why we want change. Fuel from Saudi Arabia is too expensive, electricity is no longer for civil servants. Corruption ni fulu fulu in PF. NO arrests. Gassing. Burning of markets. Caderism. extrajudicial killings. Just as Bishop Imakando said, people are complaining and urged his congregates to change whats not working and Tayali is saying change if you are suffering or risk to suffering more. Think about yourselves and children as you vote. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
