WE ARE IN A MESS TODAY BECAUSE HH OPENED DOORWAY FOR LUNGU, SAYS JUDGE NGOMA

The mess the country is in today is because Hakainde Hichilema opened the door way for Edgar Lungu to come in as president, says late president Michael Sata’s chief body-guard Judge Ngoma.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Ngoma, who now supports opposition UPND leader Hichilema, said if only Hichilema had accepted to be late Sata’s vice-president, the country would have been saved the presidency of Edgar Lungu.

“I can’t keep quiet I just have to speak out. You see the mess in which we are in as a nation today is because of Hakainde Hichilema opening the doors for Edgar Lungu to come in as President. If he had accepted to be vice-president I think these things of corruption, stealing, killing would be the thing of the past,” Ngoma said. “It wouldn’t have happened in his rein of office.”

Ngoma charged that the ruling party was desperate that they were now going after old members whom they discarded in preference of people like Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo and Information minister Dora Siliya of the former MMD.

“This guy who is an egocentric, intellectual fool, self-centered guy, today he can even stand up and say he’s going to finance the councilorship in Ndola rural, where has he gotten the money from?” Ngoma asked, adding that a former MMD diehard had now become a billionaire who can even sponsor others.

Ngoma said he had inalienable rights to speak out as a citizen, saying he does not want his grandchildren to blame him for having failed to do so.

“You go everywhere, mealie meal is expensive. I talked about it. There is no shop for PF officials, there is no filling station for PF officials where there are cheap things. We are all suffering together,” Ngoma said, adding that it pained him to see where PF was going. “You can’t have a President who harbour(s) enmity and then pretend to be a humble President. It’s dangerous.”

Ngoma said President Lungu was supposed to be following in Sata’s footsteps, saying he himself had learnt a lot from Sata, even been to places with the late president “where this incumbent President has never.. –Daily Revelation

