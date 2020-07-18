“We have tasted how sweet power is, so we won’t let go of it just like that. I don’t want to cry again the way I cried when MMD lost power” – Kabushi MP/ Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo
So power to these [email protected] is for personal gain? As long as we live as voters….PF kuuya bebele !!
Well, that says everything you need to know about how the incentives of those in power.