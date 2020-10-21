KILLING UPND COAKROACHES AND RATS THAT ENTER EDGAR LUNGU’S BEDROOM

PF official relives Rwanda genocide line

Reminds one of the Rwanda genocide. He is openly talking about killing the coakroaches and rats that enter President Lungu’s bedroom. This is very serious. Yet the President will not condemn this language.

 

  3. Stanyoko chikala.which bedroom? You are provoking people with these statements imbwa iwe and the police are there watching.i swear if this was the opposition they would have pulled or sorts of stunts.mwanya bafikala 2021 is around the corner

