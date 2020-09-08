Home politics PF VIDEO: We will one day have a Tonga President, but not HH... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: We will one day have a Tonga President, but not HH – President Lungu September 8, 2020 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp “We will one day have a Tonga President, but not the current aspiring one” – President Lungu LATEST NEWS VIDEO: FROM INSIDE PF, DANNY MWAPE RUNS FOR HIS LIFE AND LEAVES KASAMA... zamobserver - September 8, 2020 0 Pilato: $1 to K20 zamobserver - September 8, 2020 2 VIDEO: Life history of Mafishi zamobserver - September 8, 2020 0 PF uses, dumps Nawakwi: Privatization debate is not a PF baby – Sunday Chanda zamobserver - September 8, 2020 2 WHY SHOULD I NOT BE HH’S RUNNING MATE …if that is what Zambians want... zamobserver - September 8, 2020 0 VIDEO: We will one day have a Tonga President, but not HH – President... zamobserver - September 8, 2020 2 Load more 2 COMMENTS ukadabwa lungu. mpantu, hh, akateka 2021. mark my word. Reply Why not HH ba ECL Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
ukadabwa lungu. mpantu, hh, akateka 2021. mark my word.
Why not HH ba ECL