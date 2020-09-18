WHAT ZAMBIANS NEED IS A PRESIDENT NOT MPS – SEER 1

African Brother Seer 1 says Zambians shouldn’t worry about the outcome of the just ended By-elections which have been won by the ruling party PF.

He says what Zambians need at the moment is the President and not MPs. He has since sent a message of encouragement to the opposition that they just keep increasing their presence countrywide.

“What ZAMBIANS need at the moment is the President and not MPs who don’t make decisions. If I was the President of UPND, I wouldn’t even bother to worry about the outcome of these By-elections because the serious election is next year and PF are going whether they like it or not,” posted Seer 1 on his Facebook page. – Koswe