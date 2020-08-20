By George Zulu

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says his preoccupation when he wins next years election will be to fix the broken economy and not to deal with thieves in the PF.

Hichilema says PF leaders should not worry about what will happen to them after leaving government because he is not vengeful and that he will not be vindictive like them.

He wonders why PF leaders among them party Secretary General Davis Mwila are worried about going to prison if the PF loses power.

Hichilema says the only thing the PF should do is to do things in a manner that benefit the poor people of Zambia rather than preaching division whenever they go to Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces.

“Muyopa cani? Ninshi muletina? This Davis Mwila whenever he goes to Luapula and Northern Provinces his message is HH akamikaka when he forms government, but why if you know that what you are doing there is nothing wrong?” wondered Hichilema.

Hichilema says Zambians are suffering at the hands of the poor leadership of the PF because of stealing and abusing government systems to the disadvantage of the poor majority.