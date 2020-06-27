WILL THE PF ALSO BREAK THE BONES OF THE INDEPENDENCE VETERANS? ASKS GEN MOSQUITO

We are elated at the interest exhibited by the ordinary Zambian youths and their long awaited awaking to the reality of the shrinking space of basic freedoms and the increasing dictatorship of the PF government under President Edgar Lungu. We are however even more encouraged that a group of eminent citizens, most of them pioneers of the freedom struggle, have come to form an organisation to look at what has gone wrong in our country under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu and his Patriotic Front Government.

As Zambian youths, we must ask ourselves why old men and women most of them in their 80s and 90s, who are supposed to be resting and enjoying the fruits of their struggle, are all of sudden coming back for a second liberation, while the majority youth population which has quadrupled since 1964, when Zambia attained its Independence is silent and completely unconcerned. What signal and statement is the formation of OCIDA giving to the Zambian young people, other than a vote of no confidence from the old freedom fighters?

The Zambian youths must remember these old folks were in their 20s when they undertook to selflessly and fearlessly fight for the freedom of this country singlehandedly, and without the aid of their old parents, and yet our youths today have taken a backseat as they enjoy the fruits of corruption of the PF, while the country deteriorates to levels unseen before. The formation of OCIDA must shame the Zambian youths.

We therefore ask the PF this question, are you also going to break the bones of our freedom fighters? Will they also have to hold meetings and protests in the bush to run away from Kampyongo and Kanganja’s heavily militarized Police with their anti aircraft machine guns mounted on the rooftops of their fancy Landcruisers?

We want to categorically state as the Zambian youth, that we stand with the veteran freedom fighters and those progressive youths that have stood up and declared that enough is enough. This has been our fight in the UPND for a long time and nobody believed us. President Hakainde Hichilema raised the alarm bells about what is currently happening long time before it took place, but he was called bitter and jealous. We lost fellow youths to brutality and pure murder, but the murderers are walking the streets as free men and women because they belong to the Patriotic Front, the ruling party.

We are therefore pleased that what President Hichilema has been advocating for and warning citizens for so many years has finally been taken seriously by all Zambian citizens from all walks of life.

The Malawians have shown the way, that a government that pays a deaf ear to it’s citizens, brutalises and divides them using state institutions and engages in unbridled corruption and violence, must be shown the way. PF, next year you are going!

Gilbert Liswaniso

National Youth Vice Chairman

UPND