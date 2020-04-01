LAY OFF PRIME TELEVISION.

Good afternoon country men and women,

We receive the news of ZRA’s sudden interest in visiting Prime TV with untomst dismay and suspicion, in view of the current wrangles between the PF and the Television station.

The PF government must not destroy Prime Television for political reasons and for the self centeredness that they are exhibiting at the moment. It is not the duty of any decent government to destroy local businessess, because along the way you destroy jobs, you destroy even the confidence and the trust that the investors will have in the economy.

ZRA must therefore withdraw its predatory activities at Prime Television now, otherwise we will all agree, even those who initially doubted that the PF is a fully blown dictatorship. Such victimization must end forthwith.

This is not the way to run a country, we have a war at hand, and that is the Covid 19 virus. We cannot afford other unnecessary side wars and other similar actions of distraction of the raging war of coronavirus. Let us focus all our attention, time and resources on fighting the pandemic and not our own citizens.

Withdraw ZRA from Prime TV now, that’s not the way we work in a civilized society. Citizens must not allow such action to perpetuate, because today it is Prime TV, tomorrow and the day after, it will be you.

HH