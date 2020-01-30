YES, HE SHOWED ME SOME NAMES ON HIS PHONE

=====================

I really don’t want to be dragged in business of Seer 1 and his beneficiaries of his mystical or magical powers, because I don’t believe in all that. However I can confirm that Seer 1 showed me names of some people he was dealing.

I don’t know what he was dealing with them in, because he never told me though some of them, including some police officers, he claimed that they were his spiritual sons.

Seer 1 complained that, these people were betraying him, talking to him and getting things, in secret while in public, they used to say he is a criminal.

He actually said that, they wanted to deport him in fear that he may publicly expose them.

Further than that, I don’t know and I can’t mention the names he showed me, because my discussion with him was to simply to verify the issues he was being accused of and not to mention names in future.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINION!