You are allowed to use pangas on UPND and PF rebels who oppose Edgar Lungu – Tutwa Ngulube.

PF Kabwe MP and Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has given PF members green light to hack people with pangas (machetes) as long as those persons cross the party’s path.

The Law maker who was addressing his members in Kabwe said it was ok to hack people if they have divergent views from those of the PF and President Edgar Lungu.

“If you catch them holding meetings behind closed doors, hack them with Pangas. You can also take them to the police station for holding illegal meetings and even in those cells, we will follow them and hack them”, said Ngulube in shocking video footage.

By implications Ngulube is confirming that PF uses state machinery on political opponents including spying on them which is a crime. He is admitting that the ruling party is abusing the national intelligence for political purposes.