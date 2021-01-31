By Daily Revelation Reporter

Information minister Dora Siliya has told Petauke residents that if they managed to educate their children they could have managed to source for funds to dig their own boreholes, but because they didn’t, they were asking for her to do that.

In the audio shared with Daily Revelation, Siliya is heard telling her constituents in Petauke-Central that if they had managed to educate their children, in the same manner her mother educated her, they could have easily mobilised funds to dig their own boreholes.

A recent on the spot check by Daily Revelation in Petauke established that there has been a huge problem accessing clean and safe drinking water in constituency, leading many to draw water from dirty stinky wells which are also home to frogs and other little animals. The few boreholes which were dug some years back have since dried up, with little or no action to resuscitate them.

The overwhelming majority in the area have blamed the member of parliament Siliya for the many problems bordering on public service failures in the area, of course with very little reconciliation on the role of the member of parliament. However, the members of parliament themselves deserve some slack also, as they campaign on the platform of being messiahs in order to win more votes.

In the audio Siliya is heard lecturing the electorates on some life issues, which many have interpreted for sarcasm and boasting, especially given the sensitivities of rural setups.

“In my case my mother flies in the aero plane because she educated me Dora Siliya. I feared that I could not manage to educate a lot of children therefore I only have one child, knowing that he is the only one I can manage to educate, because I want him to go to university. Nowadays if a child just goes up to Grade 12 where are they going to find a job today?” Siliya asked. “To dig a borehole is now K35,000, if you had educated children, they all could have sent money so that you dig a borehole here but now you are asking from me Dora Siliya. If you had educated children all of you here could have donated towards the K35,000 to dig a borehole. But I should release (SIC) K35,000 from my pocket to give you a borehole.”

Siliya said in her case, if her mother needed a borehole she would release K35,000 in an instant, because she (Siliya’s mother) educated her.

“You when you need a borehole please find your children to do that. You see. You wait for the government and when the government delays you say Dora Siliya is bad, the child of another person. I started a long time giving you my money, am I lying? How many vitenges have you used and for the children you have delivered which are mine?” asked Siliya.

Take a listen to the audio

-Daily Revelation