By George Lemba

Late President Micheal Sata had refused to allow this Sosala to be a Chief of the Bemba people and clearly, he knew why he didn’t want the man on the throne.

Now Chitimukulu has just said rubbished calls by Zambians especially youths that there is need of freedom of expression.

Chitimukulu likens the cries by Zambians over unprecedented PF corruption to “freedom of stupidity”.

He also says that Zambia does not need democracy and that corruption is business.

“Those youths who are busy complaining about corruption and a lack of freedom of speech are just displaying freedom of stupidity, they have too much freedom” – His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitimukulu