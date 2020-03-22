Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has recorded its third case of covid 19 .
He said the latest case was diagnosed in Lusaka on Saturday 21st March 2020 and involves a 59 year old Lusaka based man who recently travelled to Pakistan on 9th March 2020 and came back to Zambia on 18th March 2020.
Dr Chilufya has further said there are enough ventilators (Life support machines) in all the established covid19 centres should cases escalate to levels were ventilators are needed.
It is however doubtful that Zambia has enough ventilators as Dr Chilufya is claiming.
One of the worst affected country, Italy has run out of ventilators and now health authorities have to choose who to put on life support and who to ‘allow’ to die.
Some states in the USA are also about to run short of ventilators. -ZWD
the problem with us zambians is we taking everything as a jock and now let me tell you. In these worse times the nation has to come on board and be very faithful to us (the leaders) surely is there such kind of heartless with the president to tell us the state our country is.we are am very sure that the people that are bringing this virus(civid-19) are the people that are coming in and out yet the minister of health is quiet let me tell you that we are the same people that voted you in and are the same people who will vote you out we can”y be suffering on behalf of someone who is benefiting yet as a nation we are cry it is very shameful yesterday we just received the news saying there is a chinese man who is on quarantine when the minister has not yet corn-famed anything yet that chanise is in zambia please tell us were we are going as a nation.