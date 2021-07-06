ZAMBIA HAS CHEAP COMMODITIES IN THE REGION,CANISIUS BANDA

Says people from neighbouring countries are coming to buy food in Zambia.

Lusaka…

(Smart Eagles)

Former UPND vice president for politics Canisius Banda says Zambia has cheapest commodities in the region.

Dr Banda says people from the neighbouring countries are coming in Zambia to buy food because the prices are lower.

“What is happening now is very interesting. People from neighbouring countries are coming in Zambia to buy food,” he says.

He says people from countries like Namibia,Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania and DRC Congo are frequenting Zambia to buy cheap commodities.

Dr Banda says these people are doing so because the same commodities are too expensive in their own countries.

Dr Banda says this is clear that Zambia is doing well than other countries.



