ZAMBIA HAS CHEAP COMMODITIES IN THE REGION,CANISIUS BANDA
Says people from neighbouring countries are coming to buy food in Zambia.
Lusaka…
(Smart Eagles)
Former UPND vice president for politics Canisius Banda says Zambia has cheapest commodities in the region.
Dr Banda says people from the neighbouring countries are coming in Zambia to buy food because the prices are lower.
“What is happening now is very interesting. People from neighbouring countries are coming in Zambia to buy food,” he says.
He says people from countries like Namibia,Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania and DRC Congo are frequenting Zambia to buy cheap commodities.
Dr Banda says these people are doing so because the same commodities are too expensive in their own countries.
Dr Banda says this is clear that Zambia is doing well than other countries.
You must be mad
Yama mwashibukenipo. Brown envelope yamishibusha.
It’s better to just your mouth and enjoy the loot. You are embarrassing the medical profession.
Ba mwisho comparisons are odious.
I get about BWP 20,000 ( as civil servant) equivalent to ZMW 41,000. Do I spend money in kwacha to buy my commodities? NO! If I cross over to Zambia to buy the famous sweet potatoes, Honey, and groundnuts along the Kapiri Kusaka road, Are they cheap ? Yes, but does that make Zambian food cheap for the majority? No
Don’t Zambians go to Tanzania to buy products like potatoes? why
How does it benefit Zambia to sell its food cheaply? Where’s the foreign exchange from food exports?
Let’s not forget our kwacha is rebased, remember 3 zeros were knocked down from the currency, I remember getting my salary in millions.