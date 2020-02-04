ZAMBIA IS NOT READY FOR A TONGA PRESIDENT IN 2021 AND BEYOND, IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN SAYS BIZWELL MUTALE.
Patriotic Front Party Mobilization Committee Member Bizwell Mutale says Zambia is not ready for a ‘Tonga’ President to rule the Country in 2021.
Speaking when he donated 7,000 bags of Mealie Meal in Pemba district of Southern Province, Mr. Mutale said pemba residents were starving because of believing in ‘Tonga’ Oppositions.
Mr. Mutale says his party (PF) will never allow a Tonga President in 2021 to rule demanding that Pemba residents must rally behind Edgar Lungu who is an Easterner.
He says in Zambia, only a Bemba or Easterner will be allowed to be President as far as his party is concerned.
The Patriotic Front members have continued to demean other tribes that they can’t rule Zambia unless a Bemba and Easterner.
Mr. Bizwell Mutale has since challenged Pemba residents to mention any Tonga Member of Parliament who have distributed Mealie Meal in Southern Province like the way he has done.
“Pemba is still behind in terms of development because of relaying on a Tonga person. But there is no Tonga person who will be allowed to be President in 2021 and beyond. It will never happen” he vowed. -Zambian Watch
This are the idiots who think Zambia was created for bembas. since we got independence Zambia has been ruled by three easterners KAUNDA, BANDA AND lUNGU . PEOPLE VOTED AND NO BODY BROUGHT THE ISSUE OF TRIBE. BUT TO DAY WHY BRINGING ALL THIS NONSENSE? Mutale bika ututako panshi.
UNZARALU was right about PF and it’s members, including those supporting such retrogressive gestures!!
Is this man normal? Insulting the Tongas in Pemba by telling them a Tonga will never be president in Zambia. Idiocy at the highest level.
Watch out! He could be donating contaminated stuff. Zambians are defeating the tribal nonsense in 2021 by voting for HH.
Mr Mutale, that is TOO INSULTING PLEASE. You really are PROVOCATIVE.
This guy is demeaning himself.
anyway, who appointed fools to be ushering Presidents for them to be uttering like that
have you taken back what you got from seer 1 please. if not do so, you know longer have powers that is why you speak like a mad person. thanks for seer 1, who exposed pf. no wonder.
This is fulfilment of Bible prophecy! These are perilous times when those who are hospitable and good are called evil and those who steal in the name of God are called good!
If all Tongas cannot aspire for the highest office in Zambia, then the One Zambia One Nation is the biggest lie we have embraced! Those who are afraid of a Tonga president are just thieves who know that Tongas hate stealing! As a Northerner who has lived with Tongas, I can tell you that my best friends are Tongas! Dare not lift a finger against my best of friends because we are many who are ready to defend our brothers and sisters whose only crime is honesty and hard work! Shame on you PF hypocrites who are worse than the Pharisees of old!
wabalya banyoko umubwa iwe