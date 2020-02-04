ZAMBIA IS NOT READY FOR A TONGA PRESIDENT IN 2021 AND BEYOND, IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN SAYS BIZWELL MUTALE.

Patriotic Front Party Mobilization Committee Member Bizwell Mutale says Zambia is not ready for a ‘Tonga’ President to rule the Country in 2021.

Speaking when he donated 7,000 bags of Mealie Meal in Pemba district of Southern Province, Mr. Mutale said pemba residents were starving because of believing in ‘Tonga’ Oppositions.

Mr. Mutale says his party (PF) will never allow a Tonga President in 2021 to rule demanding that Pemba residents must rally behind Edgar Lungu who is an Easterner.

He says in Zambia, only a Bemba or Easterner will be allowed to be President as far as his party is concerned.

The Patriotic Front members have continued to demean other tribes that they can’t rule Zambia unless a Bemba and Easterner.

Mr. Bizwell Mutale has since challenged Pemba residents to mention any Tonga Member of Parliament who have distributed Mealie Meal in Southern Province like the way he has done.

“Pemba is still behind in terms of development because of relaying on a Tonga person. But there is no Tonga person who will be allowed to be President in 2021 and beyond. It will never happen” he vowed. -Zambian Watch