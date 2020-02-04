UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated the Malawian people and that country’s judiciary on the nullification of the election.

Speaking to Journalists in Lusaka shortly after visiting Former Vice President Dr Guy Scott who he had visited in London, September, 2019, Mr Hichilema stated that Zambia must learn lessons from Malawi.

He says the people of Malawi together with men and women in uniform stood firm in upholding their democratic rights.

And Mr Hichilema says in the Zambian case, the judiciary could not even hear the presidential petition adding that the Malawian judiciary puts the Zambian one on the spotlight.

Meanwhile the UPND President has called on citizens to appreciate each other’s efforts citing Dr Scott as one who held the country together at a time there were challenges.

The Malawian Supreme court, yesterday nullified the presidential election petition following a petition by the opposition.