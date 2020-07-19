ZAMBIA POLICE OFFICER NO. 43888 SERGEANT CHIPEPO JEYSON MUSONDA RESIGNS AFTER BEING BEATEN BY PF CARDERS



“Abuse on Police Officers by PF carders is too much!”

A Zambia Police Officer Number 43888 has resigned after being beaten by PF carders at the police station. Sergeant Chipepo Jeyson Musonda said he decided to resign because of massive abuse of the police by powerful PF carders who take law in their hands with impunity. He said he is sad that the PF are abusing the police to persecute opposition members for political reasons. He said PF means nothing to the police but abuse. He warned that if Zambia youths continue allowing the PF Government to abuse the police, Zambia will degenerate and citizens will regret voting for PF



“I have therefore resigned from the police service. Its better I remain unemployed than being ordered by PF carders to abuse my fellow Zambians”, he said.