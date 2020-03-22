Home Health & Fitness Coronavirus VIDEO: Zambian Papa Arrested In Namibia For Tricking People That He Has... Health & FitnessCoronavirus VIDEO: Zambian Papa Arrested In Namibia For Tricking People That He Has The Cure For Coronavirus March 22, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 10000000_897904360638461_4855413433811599360_n LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.