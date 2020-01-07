In a desperate attempt to cover up, Zesco Managing Director Victor Mundende on Monday attempted to bribe Prime TV reporter Njenje Chizu to deny his own story and accuse “some people” of having created the video.

Watch clip below

Mundende, according to the reporter also threatened that “he should aim at reporting issues to make peace and not stories which will make him watch his back.”

In an attempt to turn the reporter into his witness Mundende offered the reporter a job in Zesco in a town of his own choice “either Lusaka or the Copperbelt.”

