Canada based cleric Prophet Tom Tirivangani has a new message for Zimbabwe that the nation’s liberation from the tyrannical ZANU PF government is now fast approaching.

Prophet Tom stressed that the success or failure of the July 31 protests were not the deciding factor of Zimbabwe’s freedom from the current corrupt and oppressive regime.

The controversial cleric Tom announced that God would deliver Zimbabwe declaring that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was now leading the nation on borrowed time and that he would be dethroned before the end of the year.