Dutch health minister, Bruno Bruins on Wednesday collapsed in the parliament because of ‘fatigue from intense weeks’ of working against the coronavirus pandemic spreading around the world.

The 56-year-old was taking questions about the coronavirus crisis when he fell behind the lectern and was quickly helped up by fellow ministers before he took a sip of water.

‘I was feeling faint from fatigue and intense weeks. I am feeling better now. I am going home now to rest this evening so I can return tomorrow to fight the corona crisis,’ he said in a message on social media.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose by 346 on Wednesday to 2,051, with 58 deaths, the country’s National Institute for Health (RIVM) said.

The Dutch government on Sunday ordered the closing of all schools, bars, restaurants, sex clubs and cannabis cafes in a bid to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

‘From tomorrow, March 16 until April 6, the coming three weeks, schools and day care centres will be closed except for those children whose parents are in vital jobs,’ Education Minister Arie Slob said.

‘All restaurants and bars are closing from 6pm (1700 GMT) today as well as sports clubs, saunas, sex clubs and coffee shops (cannabis cafes),’ he added.