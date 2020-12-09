HOUSING and Infrastructure Development minister Vincent Mwale says he is ready to pay back the money that he drew from government when he served as a cabinet minister when parliament was dissolved in 2016.
Mr Mwale who is also Chipangali MP said he is ready to ay back now that it is clear on the amount that is required to be paid.
He said he will respect the constitutional court ruling that ordered ministers to pay back.
Mr Mwale said he was now waiting for official communication on how to make the payment.
He is expected to pay back about about K60 000.
We should not forget that the reasons for illegally keeping Ministers working was to advantage ECL and PF during the 2016 elections. Therefore, ECL and PF won the 2016 elections using illegal means of keeping Ministers working when parliament was dissolved. What reparation can we expect from PF and ECL on this illegal means of winning elections? The repayment of illegal money alone doesn’t do justice to those who lost elections in 2016!!
Just Go and pay, remember it is interest loaded. Don’t go with less than K100,000.00 when you go to pay.