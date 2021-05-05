VINCENT MWALE RECEIVES PUBLIC APPROVAL AS BEST MINISTER

The Candidates ran an independent and objective opinion poll from 27th April 2021 to 30th April 2021 asking its readers to nominate the best Minister in President Edgar Chagwa Lungu

‘s administration.

A total of 25,972 participants took part through an online voting system. Participants were asked to vote for their best three choices: First I Second, I Third choice in their answers while giving reasons for their answers

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Honourable Vincent Mwale emerged as the winner with most vote under this category. The Minister of Health Dr. Jonas Chanda came second while Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa came third in the first-choice category.

Those who voted for Vincent Mwale credit him with his accountability and scandal-free history while in government. Others said Mr. Mwale has remained a non-confrontational politician who has demonstrated that politics is not a matter of life and death while others said they are persuaded to vote for him again because the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development is sober and has demonstrated hard work in all his leadership position as a member of Parliament in Chipangali to being Parliamentary Accounts Committee Chairperson and serving in government as Minister of Youths and Sports, Minister of Local Government and now Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development.

In 2006, Vincent Mwale was porched by late Levy Patrick Mwanawasa to stand as MP in Chipangali constituency. He won against the then incumbent Lucas Phiri standing on UNIP, with a difference of 290 votes.

In 2011, he was adopted by the MMD and won the election with slightly above 5000 votes. Following the demise of late PF founding father Michael Sata, in 2014, Mwale led a group of MPs from the former ruling party to put away partisan politics and work with the ruling party to foster development. In 2016, Mwale was adopted by PF for the first time. This time around, his popularity has increased and he won the election with 11,000+ difference with his closest rival.

Having served as Minister of Local Government in President Lungu’s administration, Mwale was tasked with the responsibility of creating a model to use to establish new districts across Zambia. In 2018 Chipangali district was born.

Since then, three new Hospitals have been built, secondary schools have been built and local service centers such as the Council and other government blocks have been put up and roads have been graded all under the government of President Edgar Lungu as championed by Vincent Mwale.

There has never been misappropriation of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in Chipangali and everything has been channeled towards improving the district. Traditional leaders, civic leaders as well as elderly people in Chipangali have attested that the area has never been the same since being made a district.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu this year appointed Vincent Mwale as part of the 54 list of Members of the Central Committee which is a highest organ of the ruling party.

Source: The Candidates