Virgin Galactic: Sir Richard Branson rockets to the edge of space.

The UK entrepreneur took the ride of his life above New Mexico in the US in a rocket plane the company has been developing for 17 years.

Sir Richard billed the flight as a test of the space tourism experience he expects to begin selling to customers from next year.

Some 600 individuals have already paid deposits for tickets that will cost them up to $250,000 (£180,000).

These are all people who want to reach a height where they can see the sky turn black and marvel at the Earth’s horizon as it curves away into the distance. Such a flight should also afford them about five minutes of weightlessness during which they will be allowed to float around inside Unity’s cabin (CNN).