Viruses bite Ministers of Health.

1. Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has sacked the country’s Health Minister Dr Agnès Binagwaho, whose five-year term has been ridden with scandals.

2. Zimbabwean Health Minister Dr. Obadiah Moyo has been fired over alleged involvement in the $60 million COVID-19 scandal that also roped in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family.

3. DRC, The health minister in the Democratic Republic of Congo has resigned in protest at the handling of the Ebola outbreak in the east of the country.

4. Zambian President Edgar Lungu has unexpectedly dismissed Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya with immediate effect, the president’s office said on Sunday, without giving a reason for the move.

5. New Zealand’s health minister has resigned after criticism of the government’s response to coronavirus and his own breaches of lockdown rules. David Clark had already been demoted after breaking rules to take his family to the beach.

6. Madagascar on Thursday said it had fired its health minister as part of a government reshuffle, a move that came a month after he butted heads with the president for seeking outside help for coronavirus.