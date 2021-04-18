Visionary leaders Patrice Lumumba and Thomas Isidore Sankara and their loved brothers who turned to be traitors to speed their death.

They both loved each one of them as their own brother and treated them with much love by appointing them in the army to take charge. In return they both paid evil to each one of their brother with untimely death!

Each one of them both in Zaire present day Congo DR and Burkina Faso used a similar approach to capture innocent souls.

“Coup d’etat.” In simple terms they used the power of military to capture and kill those that promoted them and entrusted them to higher ranks!

Patrice Lumumba was killed by a Command from once a trusted secretary and promoted to oversee the army Mobutu Sese Seko on January 17, 1961.

Thomas Isidore Sankara was killed by a Command from once a trusted associate promoted to oversee the army Blaise Compaore on October 15, 1987.

Love and trust is the only crime that has seen visionary leaders killed without cause!

Today all those of you taking lead in African States, remember that your enemy is not far but within your closet.

Those you love don’t love you back the same way, instead they hate you to a point of seeing you dead, its just the matter of time. Their loyalty is not genuine!