VISITS TO KK’S RESIDENCE BANNED…Dr Kaunda has also been stopped from laying his hands on people to prevent coronavirus

By Patson Chilemba

The Office of the first Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda has banned visits to his residence, and stopped him from having any contact with other people.

According information obtained by Daily Revelation, administrative officer in the First President’s office, Rodrick Ngolo said Dr Kaunda has also been stopped from his usual conduct of laying his hands on people’s heads to bless them.

Ngolo said all the workers will have to follow guidelines on cleanliness, including disinfecting their hands with sanitisers, and posters had been placed around the house to sensitize workers on the coronavirus.