By Bruce Nyirenda/16.04.20

Veteran politician and freedom fighter Vernon Mwaanga has made a subtle lunge at Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba and Republican President Edgar Lungu.

In a statement released to the press yesterday, Mwaanga laments against what he calls a few misguided politicians and ‘other leaders’ and tribal zealots who are bent on undermining the policy of ‘one Zambia one nation’ which was once an envy of the whole world.

“What has happened to our sense of national value and commitment to one Zambia one Nation? Are we suffering from leadeship failure? We have ably demonstrated as a people that every part of Zambia has an inalienable right to produce a President. We have proved that all tribes are equal. That no tribe is more superior than others. What our country needs is a good President, who will serve and be a President of all people of Zambia and not only a few”, read part of the statement.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu is increasingly coming under pressure from prominent and eminent citizens for his remarks in which he claimed that the Bemba tribe in which he’s the Paramount Chief has a final say on who becomes the President of Zambia. Suggestions are being made that the Chief wants current Finance Minister Bwalya N’gandu to be the next President of Zambia.

THERE WERE GOOD REASONS WHY THE FOUNDING FATHERS DECIDED TO INTRODUCE OUR NATIONAL MOTTO OF ONE ZAMBIA, ONE NATION.

BY DR VERNON J MWAANGA GOEZ.

Iam greatly disturbed and horrified by recent utterances of some political and other leaders, who have been making public statements, which grossly undermine our national motto of “one Zambia, one nation “. Zambians from all parts of Zambia, participated in the just struggle for independence . They stood shoulder to shoulder to defeat colonialism and apartheid , not only in Zambia, but throughout the Continent of Africa. During the struggle for independence, no one talked about tribe. We treated each other as brothers and sisters,because we understood and accepted that all men and women are born equal in the eyes of God.

Our leaders understood that we had 73 tribes in Zambia , who were in it together. There was a passionate belief that we were stronger working together, to rebuild our country , which had greatly suffered under British Colonialism and the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland-1953 to 1963- which was created to serve white interests. We went further, when our leader Dr Kenneth Kaunda, convinced all of us that there should be revenge against white people who had oppressed us for so long and who had committed so many atrocities against us the black majority. He argued that we should show them that we were better human beings.

At independence in October, 1964, President Kaunda appointed one of the best cabinets , which was also representative of the whole of Zambia. This was replicated in the appointments of civil servants, diplomats and parastatal chiefs. Junior civil servants who were being appointed into the public service, were posted to areas, other than where their ethnic roots were. In 1967 at Mulungushi Rock of Authority, during the UNIP national conference, tribal alliances became very evident. The North teamed up with the South and the East teamed up with the West, for purposes of winning important seats on the Central Committee. As fate would have it, the North -South alliance won most of the important positions ie the Vice Presidency, National Secretary, National Treasurer, National Chairman etc. Dr Kaunda was returned unopposed as was Sikota Wina, who retained his position as Publicity Chief. Dr Kaunda was rightly disturbed by this tribal trend ,which he strongly condemned and took action to rebalance the UNIP Central Committee and the cabinet.

Later in February-March 1968, at Chilenje Hall where the UNIP national council meeting was being held, there were simmerings of new tribal alliances showing their faces. Dr Kaunda was so angry, that he walked out of Chilenje Hall one evening and threatened to resign as President of Zambia and UNIP. He publicly stated that ” i don’t want to be President of a tribal country or party”. It took senior party and church leaders overnight to persuade him to change his mind and return to Chilenje Hall the following day.

This is how strongly he felt. Sikota Wina’s book ” A Night Without A President “.was based on this episode. One Zambia one Nation has served our country well in the past and it would be dangerous, irresponsible and even tragic to let a few misguided politicians and other leaders to undermine this policy which has been the envy of Africa and the world.

In 1991, i stood for a parliamentary seat in Roan Constituency, Luanshya, much to the chagrin of many people, who wanted or expected me to stand in Southern Province. I wanted to prove a point that the people of Zambia, were not tribalists and that it was the politicians and other narrow minded tribal zealots who were promoting tribalism. I was elected twice from Roan with resounding majorities from 1991 to 2001.

During President Kaunda’s reign, a senior Minister made a blatant tribal statement and within hours, that Minister was dismissed from cabinet.

What has happened to our sense of national values and commitment to one Zambia, one nation ? Are we suffering from leadership failure? President Edgar is our 6th President since independence. We have had Presidents Kaunda, Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Banda, Sata and now Lungu. We have ably demonstrated as a people that every part of Zambia, has an inalienable right to produce a President.

We have proved that all tribes are equal. That no one tribe is more superior than others. A lot of Inter-marriages have taken place across the country and slowly, tribe is becoming a mute issue. Our people in the compounds across Zambia, have always lived together in peace and harmony, regardless of Ethnicity. What our country needs is a good President, who will serve and be President of all the people Zambia and not just a few.

Let us rise above tribal hegemony and sentiments and work together during this very difficult time of the Coronavirus pandemic, to rebuild our country and make it great again. Tribalism is evil and must be condemned to the dustbin of history. We are stronger working together under the umbrella of “ONE ZAMBIA, ONE NATION “.