VLOGGER PAUL C ZAMBIA APOLOGIES TO MWIZU FOR WISHING HER ‘ENEMY’ KIDDIST A HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Paul C Zambia has apologised to Mwizukanji and his followers for wishing Yo Maps’ new baby mama Kidist a happy birthday.

Paul is seen by many as Mwizukanji’s buddy hence his birthday message to Kiddist did not sit well with her and Facebook fans who found it mocking, especially that the two women recently had serious beef on social media, clearly as a result of their baby daddy.

He posted this below and later deleted it:

APOLOGY TO MWIZUKANJI & FACEBOOK FAMILY

About 4 hrs ago I published a picture on this page wishing Kidist happy birthday. Most you facebook Family commented with your hearts and how you felt. Honestly i didn’t know alot happened for the time that I was unwell and off facebook and thought I would extend my heart through love to wish Kidist the best on her birthday.

My intentions were never meant to hurt you Mwizukanji and even the Facebook family it’s really unfortunate that we never sat to discuss much about what happened whilst I was unwell and later after our Dad’s loss and Rushed to Chama Musonda’s Burial 🙏🏿

I really apologize and Thankful to all of you who really took keen interest to help me understand. May God bless you all and looking forward to your forgiveness in the comments.

Much love and Respect to all of the parties I involved🙏🏿❤️

