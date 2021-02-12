VOTE FOR LUNGU AND PF FOR MORE EXPIRED DRUGS – SIKAILE SIKAILE

President Edgar Lungu continued baseless national addresses were he goes to talk about issues that are being triggered by his corrupt government is unacceptable.

To him, we Zambians are foolish and can’t know that he is a liar and corrupt person who has no heart for humanity. If he had morals in his life as he tries to claim for it, he would have not been supplying the country with expired drugs since 2016. This is why when they get sick even for malaria they fly out of Zambia because they know too well that the drugs in our hospitals are expired.

If Lungu was a serious leader by now he could have instituted a commission of inquiry into the gassing, procurement of expired drugs and the rampant corruption in his thieving regime, but how can he do that when he is the masterminder of all these criminal activities?

What solutions has he provided to fight GBV and early marriages? We read every day in media platforms couples killing each other because of K1 and young girls being married off due to high levels of poverty and marriages breaking up that’s what poverty can do to societies and Lungu is the source of this poverty in Zambia. His mouth stamers when he sees the word corruption because he is the chief superintendent of stealing in public institutions that’s why he shamelessly redeploy criminals who have ripped off our country leaving majority Zambians in abject poverty.

He is the only President in this world who has openly told his ministers to steal public resources with impunity. Isn’t this sufficient evidence to conclude that he is a chief thief?

When you look at all the rampant corruption in our nation that have left our public coffers stinking Corruption and here is a president who prepares a baseless speech to mock Zambians, its just disgusting to imagine of.There is no criminal activity going on in Zambia that president Edgar Lungu is not aware of. It being corruption, tribalism or political violence, he is the architect of these ill vices. He funds these wrong things going on in our nation today. We have not forgotten about the terrorism funding in the AG reports.

The attack of a UPND female supporter Mrs Mercy in Bauleni is a pure state house project just like it has been in many killings of opposition members. I wonder why vice president madam Inonge Wina and religious affairs ministers are this heartless. Their fellow women are being insulted by PF thugs, killed and brutalized but the duo are ever quiet.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International