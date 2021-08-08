President Lungu writes:

Today, I came across an interesting post from a young man called Peter Katete, although he prefers to be called PK Zee.

PK Zee wrote: “Imagine up to now I am not yet decided who to vote for. If you’re lucky I might just vote for you, though I have issues with you.”

PK Zee, I know there are many people like you, who have not yet made up their minds about which candidate they are going to vote for. It is normal in any election, especially one where the stakes are very high like in next week’s elections.

I want to address you and the other undecided voters.

PK Zee, I don’t want you to vote for me because I’m lucky as you put it; remember, you are deciding the future of your country, and it is not a gamble.

I would like you to reflect on your decision and vote for me based on what I and my government have done, and the policies we have put in place. Judge us by the works we have done. Look around you and ask yourself if what we have done so far does not fit what you deem as development.

PK Zee, I encourage you and your friends to vote for the party that has brought you change; change you have seen and experienced.

We have delivered what we promised and can only do more once we are given another mandate to govern the people of Zambia.

Let’s all turn up in numbers on the 12th August and vote wisely.