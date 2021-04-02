United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema says voting for him and his party is cleansing the shame of poverty and unemployment on his shoulders in the forth coming general elections.

And Mr Hichilema has assured the nation that he will file in his nominations for Presidency as the Zambian people want him as a Candidate for Change.

In receiving, the former PF Deputy Minister of Sports and Mufumbwe Member of Parliament Stephen Masumba at the Party Secretariat today, Mr Hichilema bemoaned the current social and economic challenges, under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, which continues to subject Zambians into a sea of abject dehumanizing misery.

On the political landscape, President Hichilema said it is not fair that the Zambian people are abused with their own money PF is dishing to them in a bid to buy them off.

And Stephen Masumba vowed to campaign for the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema for change.

He says it is unfortunate that PF has been governing the country with lies and unfulfilled promises citing lack of employment and empowering the foreigners at the expense of the locals especially in the mining sector.

He further said it will be difficult for PF to penetrate North Western Province as he contributed to popular politics when he was in MMD and PF.