VOTE IN NUMBERS AGAINST LUNGU’S “MURDEROUS AND THIEVING REGIME”, PANJI URGES ZAMBIANS

Zambians must vote enmass to counter any rigging schemes by Edgar Lungu’s murderous, thieving and corrupt regime, Colonel Panji Kaunda has charged.

Speaking with Daily Revelation Media, Col Panji railed against maneuvers he said were aimed at intimidating people from campaigning and voting, following President Edgar Lungu’s decision to unleash soldiers onto the streets.

He said it should also not be discounted that there could be moves to limit internet access in the coming days, and more underhand methods to impede opposition campaigning, going by the President’s confession that he had learnt lessons from the Uganda elections.

Col Panji said killings from political violence should be condemned regardless which political party was involved, but he felt that had been used as an excuse by the President over his decision to unleash soldiers across the country, so that he could control events before and after elections, even in the event where elections did not go in his favour.

“We condemn the killings, and by the way it hasn’t been proved. It’s all being done to rig and intimidating Zambians. In other countries who are not democratic they even cut the Internet. In my view people will vote in large numbers and most likely against the PF,” Col Panji said, adding that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was calling for trouble by saying they would ban the erring party from the elections if police investigations proved allegations against those accused of committing murders in Kanyama, the UPND.

Col Panji said the opposition must not become too excited, but invest heavily in election monitoring, by picking vigilant observers "and not just any