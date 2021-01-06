ACKSON Sejani has requested Zambians to use next year’s general election to vote out “murderers who have taken the lives of our fellow citizens in such cold-blooded manner”.

Sejani, a former local government minister in the Frederick Chiluba administration, said it was time people punished a government that has turned against them.

“We must use the 2021 elections to vote out murderers who have taken the lives of our fellow citizens in such a cold-blooded manner. As I say this, I remember Mapenzi Chibulo, Glazier Matapa, Vespers Shimunzhila, Lawrence Banda, Mukonka Malesu, Obed Kasongo, Frank Mugala, and only a few days ago Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda,” he said in a statement. “These Zambians died at the hands of trigger-happy policemen and this list is growing all the time. The next one could be me or you! In all the instances above we were promised investigations by the police. The killers investigating themselves? God will help us!”

Sejani appealed to every registered voter to use their vote to stop what he termed a senseless slaughter of innocent people.

“That war equipment was ordered for you and me regardless of whether you have committed a crime or not. We will be gunned down in their desperation to cling on to power. Let us use our hard-won vote to halt this senseless slaughter of our country men and women,” Sejani said. “As they use the bullet to maul us down let us hold on to our voter’s card and return fire through the ballot. I will not use my vote to bring back murderers, I won’t use my vote to vote for continued load-shedding, corruption, lack of seed and fertiliser, cadre harassment and general breakdown in law and order.”

He challenged every registered voter to remember the inconvenience they suffered during registration exercise.

Sejani said the 2021 vote should be used to punish the PF.

“The above are not the reasons I stayed in the queue for two days to get a voter’s card. I stayed in the queue because I want something better. If I stayed on that queue for two days only to retain murderers who would kill me tomorrow, I must be considered a fool,” he said. “If I did that, please, those who will be around me must quickly rush me to Chainama [Mental Hospital] to have my head thoroughly examined. The summoning of Hakainde Hichilema at the time that he was summoned could also be a diversionary ploy to sway our minds away from the most scandalous voter registration exercise in the history of Zambia.”

And Sejani said he would use the festive season to remind people about the pain they went through to register as voters.

He said their own government tormented them through a schemed voter registration exercise.

Sejani called on voters to remember all that on voting day and revenge their torment by voting out PF.

“I want to use this festive season to remind Zambians of the hell they went through trying to get an NRC and a Voter’s Card. Many of us spent days and nights just to try and get a voter’s card in order to take part in next year’s elections. In short, we were tormented as we endured hunger and other inconveniences in this exercise,” he said. “It should not have been that way if we had a government, a leadership, that was not scheming to stay in power at whatever cost. My appeal to Zambians therefore, is to ask them to use their vote to fix their tormentors by not rewarding them with a vote. It will not make sense, certainly, for anyone to suffer such torture on the queue only to reward the torturers with a vote.”

Sejani said there would be a dual responsibility for all voters next year.

He therefore pleaded with them to vote responsibly.

“On one hand they will be voting on their own behalf, and on the other they will be voting on behalf of their compatriots and neighbours who out of no fault of their own failed to get a voter’s card due to the manner the exercise was carried out. The second responsibility is very serious as we must be our brothers’ keepers,” said Sejani.